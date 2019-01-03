Tech support: 5 assistive gadgets that make a difference

We've seen a flurry of mad and exciting tech here at Stuff.

For example, Amazon has managed to funnel Alexa into a Microwave, there's now a connected Ember ceramic mug that'll keep your hot cocoa at exactly 51°C, and then there's this Oddball which is a drum machine and a ball in one we're-not-quite-sure-what-it's-good-for package.

Tech isn't all about entertainment and novelty, though. Many gadgets and gizmos can make our lives more convenient and, in theory, better.

But there are also some gadgets that can make all the difference to those who need it.

No. We're not talking about upgrading to a 4K telly, although you really should - especially in time for the new season of Stranger Things.

This time we mean a real difference. From making gaming more accessible, to helping children with illnesses not miss out on school lessons, there's a lot going on in tech today we should be celebrating.

So join us as we look at some tech inventions that are truly trying to make a difference in someone's life.