Summer of swing: 9 of the best golf gadgets for a smarter stroke

Always over par on the eighth? The trick is to chip it past the windmill, dodge the tunnel and land it in the stream that’ll ferry your ball right to the putting green. Tap it through the dinosaur’s legs and – fore! – you’ve got yourself an eagle.

Alas, while refining your crazy golf game might be the work of an afternoon, slicing strokes off your proper handicap can take years of practice, not to mention a whole lot of green fees.

Want hotter shots in half the time? Bringing this kit to the course won’t make you an instant pro, but it might just nudge you towards improvement – or at least keep you out of the bunkers.

So, from clever clubs to caddies you can carry, here are nine of the best golf gadgets you can buy right now, sure to keep you occupied until the Open tees off next week.