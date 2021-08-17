Stuff Meets: Chris Froome

Tech has changed the sport so much since I turned professional at the age of 22

Back then, power meters, which measure how much force you’re putting on the pedals at any given point in your ride, just weren’t being used. Nobody really knew how. Now there are so many different tried and tested training programmes, intervals, sessions and workouts that people can download online or access very easily. I think that’s one of the reasons we’re seeing such young riders being able to compete at the very highest level so quickly. They’ve got access to our training files and know exactly what we’re doing through apps like Strava, and they’re replicating it at the age of 15 and 16, so by the time they turn pro they’re ready to win the Tour de France. Look at Tadej Pogačar. He’s won it twice already and he’s only 22. It’s incredible, and was unheard of back when I became a professional rider. There are so many sensors available now, too. Not just power and heart rate, but also for things like your blood lactate.

Not everyone in the sport is receptive to new tech

Some of the older generation would argue that when you’re able to control so many variables it takes the spontaneity out of racing. I think the opposite. My view is that having access to all these variables will only increase performance and we’ll see more exciting races because of it.

I love my gadgets

I always wear a smartwatch. At the moment it’s a Withings, which measures my sleep, waking heart rate etc. I like anything that can measure trends and show me patterns over time. I try and switch off my phone when I’m on the bike, but I do often mount it on my stem when I’m training, mostly for listening to music. I enjoy using AfterShokz bone conduction headphones, because they sit just outside your ears so you’re still easily able to hear traffic as well as whatever you’re listening to. It’s important as a bike rider not to feel totally cut off from the world.

I’m a big fan of eBikes

Particularly when it comes to off-road stuff. I love mountain biking, but one of the issues with mountain bikes, especially when you’re on the dirt and climbing, is that you don’t really go very far. An eBike is a great way of getting higher and further than you’d normally go on your own. And I definitely think when I retire I could see myself cruising around on an eBike. It'll be interesting to see if eBike racing takes off in the future. I’m not totally sure how you’d regulate it, but it could potentially prolong the careers of professional riders - those who still have all the knowledge and racing expertise but might be on the decline physically. That could be an avenue that opens up to older riders for sure.