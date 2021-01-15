Stuff CES Most Wanted Awards 2021

We’d barely had time to recycle the Christmas tree and take the empty 4.5L bottle of Bells to the bank before CES 2021 hit us square in the face with a raft of exciting online announcements (and a swathes of nonsense) this week.

Truth be told, while we desperately miss not being out in Las Vegas, for overtly obvious reasons, the tech world made a pretty good fist of this year’s virtual show and so we’ve picked a carefully curated list of our top 10 gadgets (or would-be gadgets) deserving of a coveted Stuff Most Wanted Award.

From a booze-pouring robot to a rollable phone, an outrageous gaming laptop and a sensibly-sized home cinema setup with its big boy Dolby Atmos and OLED pants on, without further ado, we bring to you Stuff’s favourite CES 2021 selection of innovations.

Words: James Day, Natalya Paul, Matt Tate