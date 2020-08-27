Big or small, chunky or thin, post-4:3 TVs have always been horizontal rectangles. Until now.

By default, the Sero sits vertically on a kickstand that you could probably pop an ollie on if it wasn’t so hefty. And, er, had wheels (which it apparently can if you buy some separately). The 43in panel is attached to a base wrapped in a quite attractive navy fabric, and this is where the speakers are hidden.

The bezels aren’t the issue here that they might be on other less experimental tellies, as the Sero looks as much like an art installation as it does something you want to watch Gangs of London on.

What did take us by surprise, though, is just how heavy the thing is, weighing in at 33.3kg fully assembled. Setting it up was barely more complicated than screwing it into the stand and lifting it to our chosen spot in the living room, but it’s definitely a two-person job.

Because of the relatively narrow distance between the screen and the kickstand, accessing the back of the TV is a bit trickier than we’d like, but with the right hand gymnastics you’ll find a trio of HDMI 2.0 ports, two USBs, a CI slot, terrestrial input and eARC should you want to connect a soundbar. Although, good luck finding somewhere to put it.

The Sero’s obvious party trick is its rotational capabilities. A tap of the corresponding button on either the Samsung Smart Remote or the SmartThings app on your phone will instruct the TV to rotate 90 degrees, a transition which is both quick and slick every time it happens. Just make sure you don’t have objects in bashing distance on either side of the screen. As far as we’re aware the Sero won’t detect them before an unfortunate collision.

Out of the box, the TV will always automatically return to its more unique upright position when you turn it off, but if this is annoying you can change it in settings.