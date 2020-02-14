Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: The weigh-in

The Motorola Razr certainly has the nostalgia angle down pat, recreating one of the all-time most beloved flip phones as a modern flip smartphone. Clever decision. Visually, at least, the new Razr seems to stick the landing, keeping plenty of the classic aesthetic while delivering an inventive new handset.

It's nearly all screen on the front save for that familiar chin at the bottom, and then folded up, the Razr gets half as tall and twice as thick. There's a smaller external screen for notifications and taking selfies, and the phone has notable heft at 205g.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't have the benefit of nostalgia on its side, but it's an appealing design all the same. It's definitely simpler-looking overall, almost resembling a makeup compact when folded up, but otherwise it follows the same kind of approach.

The main screen is larger, but the external screen is much smaller, really used only for notifications and time. It's also about 10% lighter at 183g, which is probably a notable enough difference to feel if you had both phones handy.

The Razr just comes in the familiar metallic-looking Noir Black for now, while the Galaxy Z Flip is offered in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold, as well as a special edition version styled by designer Thom Browne.