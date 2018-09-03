Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+: Which is best?

This catch-all category shows some key ways in which the phones differ. When it comes to battery capacity, the 4,000mAh cell of the Galaxy Note 9 is one of the largest you'll find in a flagship-level phone... but truth be told, we were underwhelmed. With steady use, you're likely to notch a full day and change, but it's not built for 1.5, let alone two full days unless you're barely using it.

That's better than average in the flagship space, but given Samsung's bragging of late, we honestly expected more. The Galaxy S9+'s 3,500mAh pack is a little smaller, but the results feel pretty comparable. And both of these phones offer wireless charging, too.

As far as storage goes, the Galaxy S9+ comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB varieties. The Note 9, on the other hand, starts at 128GB and then vaults up to 512GB of internal storage with its pricier edition. And both can expand out with microSD storage, with the top-end Note 9 reaching a potential 1TB of total storage if you toss in a 512GB memory card.

Both can do a PC-like desktop experience with an external monitor, but the Galaxy S9+ needs the expensive DeX Pad accessory while the Note 9 can just run a USB-C to HDMI cable. Both can fit into compatible Gear VR headsets for mobile virtual reality fun, though.

And then there's the S Pen stylus, the true defining difference between the handsets. Do you want a stylus on your large Samsung phone? If so, buy the Note 9.

The stylus lets you scribble and sketch as usual, plus new Bluetooth connectivity lets you use it as a media remote, a camera shutter button, and more. It's nice, but it's still pretty niche when it comes to necessity with a modern-day smartphone. Even so, between the storage, S Pen, and DeX desktop mode, the Note 9 does bring some benefits.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy Note 9