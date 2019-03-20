Samsung Galaxy Note 10 preview: Everything we know so far

Samsung has a truly overwhelming amount of new flagship phones right now, with the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E, as well as the incoming Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold. And here's one more on the horizon.

It hasn't been announced yet, of course, but we're fully expecting to see a Galaxy Note 10 later this year. Samsung has reliably launched its extra-large, stylus-packing handset each year, and it's likewise been a reliably great phone – albeit a very pricey and fairly niche one.

With the Galaxy S10 out, now the rumour mill has pivoted towards the Note 10. What should we expect? Here's what we've heard so far.

(Samsung Galaxy Note 9 shown)