Rumour Mill: What should we expect from the next iMac?

When it comes to Apple product announcemts, everyone loses their mind over the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks, but what about the iMac?

It feels like an eternity since Apple gave its gorgeous desktop a proper overhal, but this has us wondering whether the company will finally deliver the goods in 2020.

It also has us questioning what we'd want from a new iMac, and after a fair bit of serious consideration and some fancial daydreaming, we reckon these are the must-have features that'd set our hearts ablaze. Don't leave us hanging Apple.

It's time to put the 'i' back in iMac - whatever that means.