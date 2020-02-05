Rumour mill: What should we expect from the Apple Watch Series 6?

When it comes to Apple products (infamous wireless charger aside), it's not really a question of 'if' they'll come out, but simply a matter of 'when.' The company likes to keep consumers on their toes by updating its catalogue with more frequency than a ham radio, and although it's only been a few months since the Apple Watch Series 5 was born - it's highly likely there'll be another new one on shelves later this year.

Indeed, if history repeats itself, the Apple Watch Series 6 should be making an appearance in September this year. Last time around Apple updated the device with some new features like an Always-On Retina display, an expanded health and fitness suite, and a fancy compass to create a digital timepiece that, in our humble opinion, is easily the best on the market.

So, how could the company go one better in a few months time? Good question. We've racked our noggin' and scoured the rumour mill to find some answers.