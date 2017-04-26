Ranked: The 13 best Call of Duty games

It's official: Call of Duty is going back to World War II, and we'll get the full reveal in a livestream tonight. The title? Well, it's Call of Duty: WWII.

Activision's shooter juggernaut hasn't revisited its original setting since 2008 and, in the time since, we've seen it tackle modern timelines and the blast farther and farther off into the future - for better and for worse at times.

Before we see what's next for the franchise, then, take a look back as we sort through Call of Duty's core releases, picking the best of the bunch and lamenting the less-memorable entries in the pantheon.

Did your favourite Call of Duty top our list? Find out below.