Random Access Memories: RIP Internet Explorer

Microsoft has confirmed it will be retiring Internet Explorer next year after 26 years of web browsing. Yes, we thought it was already dead too, but it's only fitting we gave it an obiturary.

Back in 1995, the internet was another world. Just 40 million people were clicking on links, compared to today’s two billion. Websites were basic fare, and the most popular names were absent.

Still, one famous face barged its way on to the scene that year. Having seen Netscape Navigator lording it up, Microsoft threw its hat into the ring with Internet Explorer, more commonly known as IE – or “that bloody browser” when it did something awful.