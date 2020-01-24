Random Access Memories: Motorola StarTAC: 1996

That movie, with its emo superheroes, shades, trenchcoats, slo-mo, and phones that satisfyingly went SNAP when shut, might forever be lodged in the public consciousness, but the featured Motorola RAZR was no pioneer. It was eight years behind the curve of the company’s own StarTAC.

That said, StarTAC didn’t have many curves itself, since it dispensed with bulk to give you a mobile blower that was just 19mm thick, weighed less than half a modern iPhone, and had the added advantage of looking like a Star Trek communicator.