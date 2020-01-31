Random Access Memories: iPod shuffle

Look here – we’ll have nothing said against the first-generation iPod Shuffle, which is now 15 years young. Sure, it was a *bit* weird to see Apple start selling an iPod without a screen… and a scroll wheel… and any apps… and even basic playlist management. But you could argue that iTunes automatically filling it at random with songs from your collection was remarkably prescient.

After all, who bothers managing music these days? We all just use a streaming service and have it pump whatever it chooses into our ears 24/7.