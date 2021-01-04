Random Access Memories: The Compact Disc (1982)

Ah, the CD – famous for its then mind-blowing 650MB capacity and ability to fend off honey and stones when demonstrated on TV.

In retrospect, presenters’ insistence on lashing out at shiny discs with whatever came to hand to prove their toughness might have been a mistake. This seemed to kick off a myth that Tomorrow’s World had got someone to play one covered in jam, and put in people’s minds the notion that a CD would play even if you first attacked it with random components of next door’s rock garden. As we soon all discovered to our disappointment, neither of these things was true.