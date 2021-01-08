PROMOTED: 5 reasons to buy a realme 7 5G this January

Word on the street is you’re in the market for a new phone to kickstart 2021.
There are going to be lots of deals out there to tempt you to part with your cash, but there’s one in particular that looks incredibly tempting: realme’s 7 5G. It's one of the best value 5G smartphones of 2020 and it comes in a very fetching Baltic Blue paint job.
But it’s not just the colour that’s caught our eye. Here are five reasons why you should add one to your shopping list.
1. It’s got 5G
The clue’s in the name, right? But lots of people still think you need to fork out a fortune to get a 5G phone and that’s just no longer the case. It also supports the 12 main 5G bands around the world, so you won’t have to put up with slower speeds when you’re abroad.
5G connectivity is just one part of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor inside – a powerful octa-core engine that also includes Mali-G57 graphics. Combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the realme 7 5G has more than enough power to deal with what your daily life throws at it.
2. It has a gorgeous display
Thanks to a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, the front of the realme 7 5G is dominated by a 6.5in screen, with just a pinhole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera and the fingerprint sensor on the side. With a resolution of 2400x1080 FHD+, the pictures you shoot on its main 48MP Quad Camera should look stonking too, but the 120Hz refresh rate makes it a great choice for gamers, particularly when combined with the low latency offered by 5G.
3. The battery lasts for ages
When you’ve got a phone with a 5G, a brilliant display and a top-notch camera, you’re going to want to use it. A lot. It’s a good job, then, that the 7 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery onboard. That gives it a standby time of a full 25 days, but means you won’t need to worry about carrying a charger with you everywhere you go. When it is time to plug in, the super-efficient 30W Dart Charge takes just 26 minutes to replenish 50% of the battery, so you’ll be back in the game in no time at all.
4. It's great value
The realme 7 5G is an affordable and top-notch phone which you can buy at Amazon.co.uk this month. 5G has never been so tempting.
5. It’s easy to accessorise
You’ll probably be wondering what to do with that money you’re going to save on your new phone, but realme has a solution to that little dilemma too. It’s just launched the Buds Air Pro earphones (£79), which have a pair of microphones onboard to cancel out any nearby noises, and the Watch S (£74.99), complete with a 1.3in touchscreen, waterproof and lightweight aluminum alloy body, optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen monitoring. Why not put the cash you’ve pocketed towards one of those?