Power up your 'Pad: the 16 best tips, tricks and accessories for your Apple iPad (2018)

The new iPad. We love it. For a shade over 300 quid, you get a blazingly fast tablet with a superb display, Pencil support, and a mature, thriving app ecosystem.

None of which means a thing if you’re staring at a shiny new slab of metal and glass, wondering what the heck to do next.

Fortunately, Stuff is here to furnish you with iPad tips and recommendations for top accessories and apps.