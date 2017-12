We can't be the only ones who are thoroughly sick of bad Christmas music.

From Cliff's Mistletoe And Wine to Chris Rea's Driving Home For Christmas, there's plenty of it about.

So here at Stuff Towers we've created our own playlist of festive tunes.

In it you'll find everything from punk covers to outstanding originals - and at the bottom we've even got tips for writing your own festive ditty, plus a link to a Spotify playlist where you can hear it all.

Enjoy!