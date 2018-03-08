Ones to watch: our guide to all of Sony's 2018 TVs

HDR (high dynamic range) has become as much of a buzzword in TV as the 4K tech it often supports.

More than just a buzzword, though, it arguably has just as much effect on the picture you see as the bump up in resolution, so it's an important spec to look out for when shopping for your new telly.

Sony obviously agrees, and has kept things simple by making sure the entirety of its 2018 range is decked out with HDR support – even its HD sets.

They will work with both HDR10 and HLG flavours of HDR, with an update for the more advanced Dolby Vision format incoming for all X1 Extreme sets (that’s the A1, AF8, ZD9 and XF90).

There are a total of six new models to get your televisual tastebuds twitching in 2018, plus Sony is also keeping on two sets from previous years. That certainly gives us confidence in how well Sony’s tellies are futureproofed.

And while we're obviously super excited about testing the new AF8 OLED (if Sony's A1 is anything to go by), Sony's 4K LCD sets also look really promising for those on more of a budget.

Read on for all the details and kick your TV upgrade process into action.

