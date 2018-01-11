While the A1’s ‘standless’ design was nice to look at, it wasn’t exactly the most practical.

Using a kickstand to prop it up from the back, it meant you needed a large rack to support the entire width of the screen – no mean feat if you opted for the 65in.

Sony has listened to the feedback and instead opted for a very low profile stand on the AF8 – it doesn’t lift the screen up by much, but just enough to make it much easier to accommodate on smaller racks. It also means the screen doesn’t have the slight backwards tilt of the A1 – not something that bothered us during testing but that some users found off-putting.

It looks like it could lend itself slightly better for wall mounting too. The A1’s chunky speaker stand meant it stood quite proud from a wall when mounted – the AF8 looks like it might sit a little prettier. There’s still a sizeable heft to the bottom part of the screen though, and unlike the A1 it has a more plastic-y finish too.

All of the ports are covered over by a discreet plastic panel though, to keep things looking tidy. The screen itself is as thin as you’d expect from OLED and from the front is near bezel-less, with no logos or branding to distract you from its picture performance. It’ll be available in 55in and 65in.