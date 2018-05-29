Ones to watch: the best World Cup 2018 TVs for every budget

There might be no 4K option when it comes to watching the World Cup this summer but it’s still a great time to upgrade your home viewing.

With prices tumbling on OLED and Ultra HD TVs that would previously have set you back the same as a small (slightly rubbish) car, a 4K telly needn’t feel like a luxury purchase anymore, so we’ve scoured the shelves of the local Tellies R Us and picked something for every budget.

And if the thought of watching 22 overpaid blokes kick a ball around a grass rectangle puts you to sleep, don’t forget loads of Netflix and Amazon shows now get the 4K HDR treatment, so there’s much more than just England’s latest capitulation to watch.