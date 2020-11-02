One more thing: what to expect at Apple’s 10 November event

First, there were revamped Apple Watches and iPads. Then Apple lobbed four new iPhones and a dinky speaker our way. Now it’s the return of the Mac. Probably.

Apple has teased a ‘one more thing’ event in an invite featuring a silhouette Apple logo bathed in colourful lights from behind. You’ll be able to watch online on 10 November from 6pm UK time (10am PST) while you make cooing noises and your wallet runs for cover.

But what will Apple reveal? Stuff has consulted its prized prediction puffin to find out…