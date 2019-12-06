Moto G8 Plus vs OnePlus 7T: Which is best?

The OnePlus 7T is one of the best "budget" flagships you can buy, undercutting the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung by hundreds of quid. But what about a plain ol' budget phone?

Motorola has done it again with the Moto G8 Plus, which manages to best its predecessor in may ways while actually trimming down the price. It's not meant to compete with full-blooded, near-four-figures flagship phones, but does it strike an even better balance than the OnePlus 7T?

Here's what we think.