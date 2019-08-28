If you're gonna name your phone after its killer feature, it had better be a good one - or at the very least unique, and on that front the One Action comes up trumps. One of its three rear cameras is designed purely for video, with the sensor rotated 90-degrees so it films horizontal video while you're holding the phone in a more natural vertical orientation. Electronic image stabilisation helps cut down on camera shake, and it's wide-angle too, letting you fit more in the frame than a typical smartphone shooter.

The 16MP sensor uses pixel binning to sharpen your footage, dropping down to 16:9 at 60fps, or screen-filling 21:9 at 30fps. It won't do 4K, for which you'll need to switch to the 12MP main camera. And then remember to rotate the phone to avoid vertical video anyway.

Take it out for a walk and you'll get impressively smooth footage from the dedicated video lens, with largely accurate colours (if slightly oversaturated) and fairly wide dynamic range. Detail could be better, though, with a noticeable drop in sharpness when switching from 30fps to 60fps. It had a tendency to focus hunt a lot, too. Confusingly you can't take ultra-wide still photos with the action cam - only 3MP snaps ripped from your videos while recording. It seems a bit of a waste, given a lot of customers are going to take more photos than videos. And then there's the whole app ecosystem that has been built around vertical videos.

Instagram TV, Snapchat or Tik Tok user? You'll have to flip the phone horizontally if you actually want to shoot a vertical vid. When it comes to snapping stills, the One Action does a pretty good job as long as you feed it enough light. Seeing how the 5MP third sensor is dedicated to depth sensing, it's essentially a 12MP snapper with no algorithmic cleverness going on the background a la Google's Pixel 3a.

Images are clean and detailed in daylight, with good dynamic range even in particularly bright conditions. Colours appear to be artificially boosted in the final images compared to what's shown in the viewfinder, but results are for the most part easy on the eye.

Low-light shooting introduces lots of noise grain and a significant drop in detail. Colours appear muted, too - with no dedicated night mode, you won't want to be snapping once the sun goes down.

Portrait snaps don't appear to be any more accurate than those created entirely through software, with edge detection struggling with finer details such as hair. More impressive is the 12MP selfie sensor up front, which can also shoot 4K video - still a rarity in this price range. Pictures are sharp and detailed, retaining facial features even in bright outdoor scenes, but more effective HDR processing might have helped even out the dynamic range, which was a lot more varied.

It's largely par for the course for a mid-range phone, although video doesn't perhaps impress as much as you'd expect given it's the whole point of the handset.