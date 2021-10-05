The all-time most memorable Steve Jobs moments

It's been a whole decade since the passing of Steve Jobs on 5 October 2011.

Before we trigger a debate on whether a post-Steve Apple is still the same company, this feature isn't about that. It's a look back at Steve Jobs' finest moments on stage, introducing products that would change the course of the tech industry forever. You'll remember many of these from Apple's recent history (first iPhone and iPad), but there are a few unexpected surprises in there, too.