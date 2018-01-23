Lenovo Moto G6 preview: Everything we know so far

From the very first edition, the Moto G has continually been one of the best budget phones you can drop a relatively small amount of cash on. And the Moto G6 should continue that trend.

It hasn't been officially announced just yet, but thanks to extensive leaks, we have a strong idea of what Lenovo's next budget sensation will look like, how powerful it'll be, and how much (or little) we'll have to pay for it. And it looks a lot more stylish than the Moto G5 did, that's for sure.

In addition to the core Moto G6, we should also see a larger and more powerful G6 Plus, as well as a G6 Play – but there aren't as many details yet for the Play model. In any case, if you're thinking about buying something cheap and impressive, we recommend holding off for now… and reading this roundup of everything we've heard about the Moto G6 so far.