Lawn & order: the best robot mowers for smarter strimming

Mowing, rolling, edging: lawns can look lovely, but there’s a lot of work behind the perfect patch.

Tired of playing Titchmarsh? Sure, it’s good to get outside, but if the swing seat seems more appealing than another Saturday spent taming the blades, it might be time to automate your mowing.

From compact patches to larger lawns, these robot gardeners will keep your grass looking green and pristine. Establish a perimeter, press a few buttons and watch as they trim your plot to perfection.

You’ll still have to handle the hedges, mind. Unless you’re a dab hand at drone programming…