Thousands of the best free iPhone and iPad games are available to download for free. The snag is many are awful to the point they’d be an embarrassment on a 1980s home computer – or packed with enough freemium gunk to suffocate a hippo. However, the standouts are some of the best free games around for mobile. That’s what we’re interested in at Stuff: the very best free iOS and iPadOS games.

To help you find your next mobile obsession, we outline our new favourites below and then group older choices into sections, starting with racers, ending with puzzlers and taking in pretty much everything you can imagine on the way.

The best new free iPhone and iPad games

Get an instant fix of fun with the iPhone and iPad games tickling our fancy right now.

Super Mombo Quest

You get the sense this speedy platformer isn’t taking itself seriously on realising its madcap hero can stick to walls using its massive tongue. That’s a pretty grim superpower, but the game’s a delight.

You make your way through interconnected levels across an expansive map, grabbing gems and jumping on enemies. But this is more than Mario welded to Metroid.

Each level challenges you to attain the coveted Mombo Combo by dispatching enemies at speed. There are deranged boss battles (giant laser cats!), alternate mombo forms, and tons of secrets to find. For free, it’s a steal – as, frankly, is the premium mode (no ads; play online) at under a fiver.

Super Arcade Football

The best footie game ever is of course Sensible World of Soccer, and this freebie is the closest you’re going to get to it on an iPhone. Dinky players sprint about a pitch, booting the ball about in pinball fashion. Realism? Pah. But the game’s energy neatly recreates what you feel football to be like when you play.

Like the Sensi games, this one’s tongue is firmly in cheek. Some mean-spirited cut scenes are a mis-step, but otherwise it makes you grin with absurd pitch customisation (mud pits; meteor strikes) or the manner in which game have almost as much violence as Speedball 2, with the refs surprisingly reticent to hand out cards. A funny old game, then? Yep – but a playable and frequently exciting one too.

Racing games

Asphalt 9: Legends Play There's a point where arcade racers lose all connection with reality – and they're all the better for it. Asphalt isn't bothered by trivial concerns such as an actual car's inability to fly hundreds of metres through the air, or drift endlessly around gloriously sweeping bends; instead, it's all about zooming around beautifully rendered and inventive courses, occasionally smashing rivals into a wall, just because you can. It's shoppy and grindy, and by default doesn't even have you steer. Instead, you time actions and select your route. But it works wonderfully, providing many hours of exhilarating racing, making it one of the best free games without you having to dip into your wallet.

Data Wing Play It's possible Data Wing is the biggest bargain on mobile. If there was any justice, someone would glue it to the top of the freebie games charts forever. And yet it all seems so simple at first – a top-down racer, where you zoom about minimalist circuits, gaining speed from scraping track edges. But the racing's only part of what's soon revealed as an expansive neon-infused adventure, featuring a deranged AI, a world that exists beyond the screen, and gravity-battling sections that recall classic 8-bit title Thrust. There are no ads, and no IAPs – just hours of enjoyable arcade action peppered with thoughtful, clever narrative.

Beach Buggy Racing 2 Play For whatever reason, kart racers don't have a good track record on iPhone and iPad, either having the speed and staying power of a Sinclair C5, or just being rubbish – like a Sinclair C5. Beach Buggy Racing 2 is a bit different. From the off, the game properly belts along. Its lush visuals are bright and breezy. One course features a beach with giant crabs you can send flying with a bash; another has a huge dragon keen on turning you into a flambé special. There's grind and the odd difficulty spike; and the lack of cups is frustrating – you get just two races to choose from at any given moment. But otherwise this is right now the closest you'll get to Mario Kart-style larks on your iPhone.

Disc Drivin' 2 Play Surprise! It turns out one of the best freebie racers on Apple devices doesn't feature cars and is turn-based. In Disc Drivin' 2, it's you against online opponents, flicking your disc around deviously designed courses suspended in space. You get up to two swipes per turn, and some handy boost power, to blaze past your foe, and then wait a bit to see how they respond. It all sounds very odd, we're sure, but Disc Drivin' 2 is tense and compelling. And for those moments when you just want to barrel along for a bit, rather than waiting for someone else to take their turn, there are speedrun challenges and daily collect 'em up races. In short, this unconventional mash-up of shove ha'penny and Wipeout really hits the mark.

Sports games

Super Stickman Golf 3 Play Super Stickman Golf 3's ancestor is the same Apple II Artillery game Angry Birds has at its core, but Noodlecake's title is a lot more fun than catapulting birds around, making it one of the best free games around. It's a larger-than-life side-on mini-golf extravaganza, with you thwacking balls about giant forests, space stations distinctly lacking in gravity, and strange fortresses with a suspiciously high deadly laser count. The single-player game's fun, but SSMG 3 comes into its own in multiplayer, whether you're taking the more sedate turn-by-turn route or ball-smacking at speed in the frenetic race mode. Note that the free version has some restrictions (limited courses; fewer simultaneous turn-based games), but there's still plenty of genuinely crazy golf here to take a swing at.

What a hazard: Deep Golf If frenetic golfing shenanigans lead to you having heart palpitations, try Deep Golf instead. Its zen-like action takes place deep underground, on procedurally generated cartoonish courses as you swing and putt your way to the centre of the Earth.

Platform games

Super Cat Tales 2 Play In time-honoured videogame tradition, evil aliens have invaded and only the cats can save us! Or something. Well, at least it makes a change from implausibly indestructible muscle-bound hulks. With its chunky retro pixels and old-school platforming action, you might initially think a hitherto unknown 16-bit classic has scrabbled into your iPhone. But in fact, Super Cat Tales 2 is modern in its approach and is one of the best free games around. Levels are short but smart, encouraging mobile play and repeat attempts. Best of all, you can dash, leap, wall-jump, and blow up aliens using massive yellow tanks, all by using the clever two-thumb control system. It baffles at first (argh: muscle memory!), but when mastered makes you wish every virtual D-pad would be destroyed at the claws of a very angry cat.

OCO Play It's hard to see how platform games could get any more minimal than OCO. This one's stripped back to the point even Jony Ive might suggest adding additional textures. But OCO does an awful lot with a little, resulting in a beautiful, engaging game. Each of its circular single-screen levels has you gather up floating bling (this is still a platform game, after all), and make for an exit. The snag: you automatically move and can only tap to jump. This forces you to think carefully about the route you'll take, and make cunning use of power-ups. Add to that a level editor, procedurally generated audio, and eye-popping visuals reminiscent of modern art, and you've got yourself a winner.

Endless/auto runners

Pigeon Wings Strike Play When under attack from swarms of enemies with massive guns, most videogame leaders are massive idiots, sending out a lone fighter to shoot everything down. Pigeon Wings Strike goes one better, because the plane is piloted by a pigeon. Fortunately, this pigeon can do pretty amazing things in the air, slipstreaming chums, obliterating drones, and weaving through tunnels and between buildings. At least that's the plan. In this deranged high-octane mash-up of ALONE…, R-Type and Pigeon Street, you'll initially see a lot of pigeon pie filling. But once it clicks, and you master the wonderful tilt controls, this one will stay even more welded to your device than pigeon poop to the roof of your car. Only in a good way. This is one of the best free games out there.

Power Hover: Cruise Play The original Power Hover remains a stunning mobile game, charting a robot scything across minimal landscapes, having choreographed adventures in a desolate but beautiful world. Power Hover: Cruise is a more intense affair, transforming some of its predecessor's levels into tricky endless challenges. Whether you're racing after a demented machine in an underground tunnel, or soaring above the clouds on a trap-infested snake-like road, Power Hover: Cruise is a compelling, essential game. Although given how hard it can get, it would probably have been better entitled Power Hover: NYAAAARRRGGGHH.

Will Hero Play A princess is kidnapped. A hero appears, determined to rescue her and jump on anyone stupid enough to get in their way. No, it's not Mario – this hero is named Will, and he's a bit of a square. We mean that quite literally – Will is a square who bounds between levitating islands, attempting to off enemies, and occasionally grab weapons from chests with which to cause yet more destruction. The game's fast pace is captivating, not least when you manage to ditch some weedy spears for heat-seeking missiles. The only downside is Will's escapades end if you make a single blunder – Mario never knew he had it so good with those multiple lives.

Arcade games

Spaceteam Play Mobile games are so often solo pursuits; even those claiming to be 'social' usually require battling someone you've only ever 'met' on Facebook or Game Center. Spaceteam is different – two to four players join on a local network, faced with a control panel of dials, buttons and sliders. Between you, everyone must coordinate to rapidly deal with silly time-sensitive instructions ("Set Shiftsanitizer to 1!"), lest the spaceship explode. It's a hugely entertaining experience and also works across platforms, meaning your Android-device-owning chums needn't sit out and wear a glum expression. There's some IAP, but only for entirely optional challenges and aesthetic enhancements, and those are primarily designed to support the indie who made the game in the first place. We'd say they're well worth investigating, too, making some of the best free games available.

PinOut! Play There's a whiff of endless runner about PinOut!, although it's also sort of a pinball game. Really, it's metal ball-spanging against the clock. You blat your ball along a neon-infused table that disappears into the horizon, grabbing white orbs to replenish the timer. If the ball falls between the flippers, it's not lost – but valuable seconds are. The key, then, is to memorise each miniature table, figure out how to beat it, chain those all together and make it to the end of the eight zones before the timer runs dry. At which point, the game flicks you a wry grin, loops, and removes the white orbs for a final manic run to oblivion.

Balls up: Infinity Pinball Another take on endless pinball, Infinity Pinball echoes pocket games of old. Its chunky graphics and fake handheld visuals look fab, and there’s plenty off flipping fun to be had ‘climbing’ upwards to new tables and discovering occasional bosses to smack with your balls.

Yokai Dungeon Play It's always the way: there you are, trying to enjoy a perfectly civil lantern festival, when yokai rock up and start rampaging about. Fortunately, the local ghostbuster's been alerted to these demons and spectres. The tiny snag is they're a literal fox, and as such lack weapons. Fortunately, there's loads of stuff lying around – boxes; lanterns; plants; worryingly explosive bombs – which can be shoved in the general direction of your foes, squashing them against walls. Veterans will recognise this as Pengo, and Yokai Dungeon does bear more than a passing resemblance to that classic – along with a smattering of Bomberman. But this is a smart, breezy reinvention, and perfectly suited to mobile with its swift play, gorgeous visuals, solid one-thumb controls, and randomly generated levels.

Shooting games

Shadowgun Legends Play It's the future, and so, inevitably, humanity's at war with anything it can fire projectiles at. Equally inevitably, everything's become a toxic gameshow stew, with mercenaries revered as celebrities, to the point adoring fans build massive statues of their heroes. Being itchy of finger and big of head, you set out to become a legend yourself. This involves taking on missions, and partaking in quite a bit of wanton FPS violence. Mobile shooters are usually rubbish. This one isn't. And although it can be a bit grindy, the controls and visuals are top-notch, and the bite-sized battles are perfect for gaming on the go.

Missile Command: Recharged Play A relentless, bleak arcade classic, the original Missile Command has you desperately fend off an endless barrage of nukes, until all your cities are gone and the game coldly announces 'The End'. Recharged rethinks the game for mobile, and is a rare retro remake that doesn't muck things up. Sure, purists might gripe about the lack of a cursor and an inability to control where your shots come from – here, you tap and launches are blasted from a random silo. But it's fast-paced and frenetic stuff as you try for chain reactions and over time gradually build your defensive clout with power-ups and an increasingly deft tapping finger.

ElectroMaster Play Imagine for a moment the terrifying claustrophobic shooting action from Robotron: 2084 combined with an unhinged Japanese cartoon, all reimagined for the touchscreen. That's ElectroMaster. And it's deeply weird. From what we can tell, a schoolgirl is attempting to rescue her sister from, and we quote, a "swarm of b——ds". Quite. What this means for you is holding down a finger to charge up your blaster and then zapping foes off the screen, like a cross between a wannabe Marvel supervillain and a sumo wrestler. Periodic power-ups keep things interesting, letting you blaze around as a ball of energy – or just winning extra points for snarfing oversized fruit.

Stop the clock: Time Locker If you thought bullet hell shooters would be easy if you could only pause for a bit, Time Locker suggests otherwise. This game’s dazzling blocky retro universe only moves when you do – bar a world-devouring void in hot pursuit.

Puzzle games

Threes! Freeplay Play In Threes! Freeplay, you move cards around a four-by-four board, merging pairs, which then double in value. The snag? Every time you slide your finger, all cards on the board move in that direction, assuming they're not blocked. The other snag: after every move, a new card shows up in a random empty spot on the board edge you dragged from. Threes! Freeplay therefore becomes a delicate balancing act: you have to think several moves ahead, because your game's done when no more moves are available. Cloned like crazy shortly after release, Threes! nonetheless shone compared to the countless cheap rip-offs, through its breezy personality and tighter rules. This free version is identical to the paid release, bar having to watch video ads to get extra goes. And, yes, you can queue up a load if you're going to be offline for a while.

Slide to slay: Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle smashes Soko-Ban into Friday the 13th with a baseball bat. You direct Jason about a tiled board, so he can bludgeon victims to death in flurries of cartoon violence, while the levitating head of his dead mother offers sagely advice. Obviously.

Empty. Play Striving for a level of minimalism even Marie Kondo would think a bit much, Empty. has you remove items from rooms until nothing remains. This is achieved by rotating each room so that objects merge into surfaces of the same colour, whereupon they vanish. It's a meditative experience. The gentle soundtrack engages and aids focus. There are no timers and no ads. It's all about immersing yourself in tactile, hand-crafted levels. There are 19 in all, which won't take that long to beat, even if savoured at a relaxing pace. But like a favourite jigsaw puzzle, Empty. is always worth returning to when you need to unwind.

pink (game) Play Bart Bonte has form in the colour-based puzzle game department, having already released yellow, red, black, blue and green. You might think that's enough.

Match and rhythm games

Sticky Terms Play Plenty of mobile games have you fashion words from random stacks of letter tiles. Sticky Terms instead hacks the letters to bits and leaves you to it. Each level therefore starts out resembling minimalist modern art. You need to figure out which bits go where and drag the pieces into place. Everything about Sticky Terms is a joy, from the delightfully tactile interface to the subtle sound effects. And in a nice twist, the words you’re trying to create are broadly impossible to translate into other languages; so on completing a puzzle you’re given the word’s origin and definition. See – games can be educational and great! Download Sticky Terms

Bejeweled Play PopCap’s gem-swapper is one of the most famous games around, and it feels perfectly at home on the touchscreen. Along with the standard mode, you get several unique variations on the theme: in Butterflies, you must carefully consider every move, to ensure your winged creatures aren’t eaten by a deadly spider; and in Diamond Mine, you battle against the clock to dig ever deeper into the ground, blasting away at the rock with explosive special gems. Download Bejeweled for iPhone Download Bejeweled HD for iPad

Of the best: Six Match Yes, another game of swapping gems, but Six Match is different, switching coins by making Mr Swap-With-Coins roam the grid. There’s a countdown too – if the number on the hero’s head reaches zero, game over. Sounds tough? Now lob bombs, diamonds, coin cages and poker hands into the mix.

Strategy and word games

Best free strategy game for iPhone and iPad: The Battle of Polytopia Play Civilization’s a great free game, but there are two tiny snags on mobile: first, Civ games take forever, which isn’t good when playing on an iPhone; secondly, mobile Civs are rubbish on the tiny screen of an iPhone. Enter: The Battle of Polytopia, which takes the basics of classic Civ, but speeds things along nicely. In this distilled, compelling and surprisingly tense take on becoming a world-conquering despot, there’s a real sense of focus: you’re by default up against a moves limit, and the maps are tightly packed. Yet it’s not reductive: you still get tech trees, cities to found and expand, and a range of enemies to administer a jolly good thrashing to. Download The Battle of Polytopia

Belt up: Builderment Earth’s low on resources – so, natch, has found another planet to plunder. In Builderment, you use your automation genius to concoct snaking conveyors belts that transport resources to factories. They then craft items that eventually result in packages being sent to Earth. Or possibly just slung over a hedge.

Cards of Terra Play You’ve crashed on an alien world full of hostile creatures tearing chunks out of each other – and they’ve inconveniently kidnapped your crew. Fortunately, the alien princess protagonist has magic tricks up her sleeve, and pits her enemies against each other. This all plays out as a combination of solitaire and collectable card game, with you moving cards atop ones of different colours, so they have a fight. That in itself would be a fine puzzler, but Cards of Terra excels itself with a range of superbly designed modes, tough boss battles, and cards with complex rules that have them perform independent actions, making the board feel alive. Download Cards of Terra

Bling king: Look, Your Loot The rodent hero in Look, Your Loot has no truck with ‘quiet as a mouse’, instead stabbing monsters to death in this card-based dungeon crawler in a shoebox. Death is only ever a few swipes away, so you must traverse the claustrophobic dungeon with care, in this compelling mash-up of strategy, path-finding and RPG.

Furry good: Alphabear: Words Across Tim‪e Another game with letter tiles on a grid. But wait! Alphabear: Words Across Tim‪e also has bears, which squeeze and stretch into gaps when letters are removed. There are timers that turn to stone, foiling your colossal-bear plans. And there’s time travel and a unfathomable bonus system too. RAWR!

Salvagette Play Bullet-hell shooters are tricky enough, let alone when some wag has nicked your guns and you’re in a battlezone that’s barely bigger than a shoebox. Fortunately, Salvagette plays out in turn-based fashion, giving you time to consider your every move, en route to ramming the opposition to pieces. It’s an odd combination, but one that works as you track each foe’s glowing orb, which lets you know when they’re going to blast ordinance your way. And despite time only moving when you do, the game can become surprisingly tense as you plot a path to survival – or at least the in-game store, where you can grab handy upgrades paid for with the cash you get for blowing up your enemies. Download Salvagette