iCheapskate: 40 amazing free games for iPhone and iPad

There are many thousands of games for iOS, and a lot of them are available for absolutely nothing.
The tiny snag is figuring out which ones are any good, given that quite a few freebies are so awful they’d embarrass a type-in listing for a 1980s home computer. However, the standouts are some of the finest games available for mobile; and that’s what we’re interested in here at Stuff: the very best free iOS games.
To help you find what you’re after, we’ve grouped our games into sections, starting with racing games, ending with puzzlers and taking in pretty much everything you can imagine on the way.
And if you can’t find something you like from that vast selection, you must be picky, dead, or an ex-Amstrad CPC owner.
Best free racing game for iPhone and iPad: Asphalt 8: Airborne
There’s a point where arcade racers lose all connection with reality and they’re all the better for it. Asphalt isn’t bothered by trivial concerns such as an actual car’s inability to fly hundreds of metres through the air, or drift seemingly endlessly around gloriously sweeping bends; instead, it’s all about the need for speed, zooming around beautifully rendered and inventive courses, occasionally smashing your rivals into a wall, just because you can.
It’s a touch shoppy and grindy, but there’s hours of exhilarating racing here without spending a penny.
Pico Rally
If virtual D-pads and tilt controls make you fume in iOS racers, Pico Rally’s a better bet. It hones down the racing experience to a single button, used to step on the gas.
The experience feels a bit like slot-racing, with you carefully timing when to accelerate and brake to most efficiently overtake, scream round bends, and improve lap times. But since cars have the freedom of the entire track, races are more frenetic than any Scalextric set. This is even more so when scrapping with cops on skiddy backstreets, or blazing about maze-like road systems in Asia, trying to catch rivals rather unsportingly given a sizeable head-start.
Crazy Taxi
Ya, ya, ya, ya, ya! Crazy Taxi was one of the best games on Sega’s crash-and-burn (but underrated) final console (the wonderful Dreamcast). It arrived on mobile in fine form years back – and it’s now free!
Sure, it looks like a dog’s dinner compared to modern mobile fare, but it still feels superb as you zoom about like a maniac, trying to make money while scaring the wits out of your fares.
The controls work fine on the touchscreen, and all 16 mini-games from the original are packed into this port. As are a bunch of ads, but, hey, at least this taxi’s free and delirious fun, unlike Sega’s baffling Crazy Taxi clicker.
Big Bang Racing
We’re in trials territory here, albeit a world away from the ‘motorbikes on rickety wooden constructions’ variety. In Big Bang Racing, a little alien darts about larger than life tracks, filled with traps, puzzles, and pick-ups.
The game pits you against other people’s ghosts and also their courses – and therein lies the really clever bit of Big Bang Racing. Lurking within is a construction kit, inside which you can create your own terrifying tracks.
There is some freemium whiffage, note, with chests, timers and the like. But race a bit every day and you’ll be able to tackle a few new tracks and also continue collecting the bits needed to make ones of your own.
Sports games
Best free sports game for iPhone and iPad: Super Stickman Golf 3
Super Stickman Golf 3’s ancestor is the same Apple II Artillery game Angry Birds has at its core, but Noodlecake’s title is a lot more fun than catapulting birds around.
It’s a larger-than-life side-on mini-golf extravaganza, with you thwacking balls about giant forests, space stations distinctly lacking in gravity, and strange fortresses with a suspiciously high deadly laser count.
The single-player game’s fun, but SSMG 3 comes into its own in multiplayer, whether you’re taking the more sedate turn-by-turn route or ball-smacking at speed in the frenetic race mode. Note that the free version has some restrictions (limited courses; fewer simultaneous turn-based games), but there’s still plenty of genuinely crazy golf here to take a swing at.
WGT: World Golf Tour
With EA having deserted ‘proper’ golf games on mobile for the arcadey nonsense of King of the Course, WGT thwacks a ball and gets a realism hole-in-one. This really is a quite astonishing game, from the delicate controls through to the eye-popping photo-realistic courses you play on.
A word of warning: it also takes no prisoners. There’s no nonchalantly spinning a ball in mid-air when you fluff a shot. Here, you’ll end up in the bunker, then overshoot the green, before multiple putts leave you embarrassingly over par. But put in the practice and you’ll be a virtual golfing superstar before long.
Magnetic Billiards: Blueprint
"Show-Off Billiards" would be an appropriate alternative name for this game that forces you to unlearn and relearn how to smack balls around a pool table.
Here, there are no pockets — instead, you play the craziest possible trick-shots (bounce off table edges; ‘buzz’ nearby balls) to score big points. As like-coloured balls stick together, you can create shapes for bigger bonuses.
You get a bunch of tables for free, and more are available via IAP.