Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

The Huawei P20 Pro was our favourite smartphone in the world for much of 2018, and was only defeated by Huawei's next big flagship, the Mate 20 Pro. Is it now time for the changing of the guard again?

Huawei just took the wraps off of the P30 Pro, and it seems to find the middle ground between those devices, pulling together specs and design elements from both superstar handsets to create one of the most compelling early handsets of 2019. Did we mention that it now has four back cameras? That's wild.

We've just been hands-on with the P30 Pro, so here's a look at how Huawei's latest compares with last year's stellar P20 Pro.