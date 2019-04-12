Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is best?

Not that long ago, Huawei's phones had more than a little "borrowed" Apple design DNA in them – but the Chinese giant started making strides, and last year, both the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro topped our list of the world's best smartphones.

Can Huawei repeat that feat with the P30 Pro? It's pricier than last year's P20 Pro, but also comes with some big new upgrades – like a quad-camera array with a 10x lossless zoom. The results are seriously impressive. Of course, Apple's own iPhone XS Max has been one of our faves for months now, and it's an excellent, premium, and yes very expensive handset.

If you're on the hunt for a super-large, super-beautiful smartphone right about now, these are two of your best options. Here's how this showdown shakes out now that we've posted our full Huawei P30 Pro review.