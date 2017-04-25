How to master... Windows 10

Windows 10 is a great evolution over the less-loved Windows 8 and is truly the ultimate version of Microsoft's PC operating system. But it can be complex.

While streamlined and approachable on the surface (or a Surface), Windows 10 has a load of behind-the-scenes options, multiple ways to accomplish some of the same tasks, and some very advanced functionality that you may not need or ever know about.

Still learning the basics? Don't sweat it: we've assembled 21 relatively straightforward tips, tricks, and techniques that can help you customise Windows 10 to your liking, utilise fun or productivity-boosting features, and ensure that the OS works exactly as you want it to. And a few of these are straight out of the new Creators Update, too.