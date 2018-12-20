How to master: Snapseed

The best camera is the one you have with you at all times. You’ve heard it all before. The thing is, it’s true; but then so is this: the best photo editor is the one you have with you as well.

Your phone’s photos app likely lets you do the odd bit of cropping, but what you really want is Snapseed, available for Android or iOS. Although Snapseed is entirely free, it’s jam-packed with superb tools for bringing out the very best in your photos – or transforming them into anything from heavily filtered art to viral meme by way of a range of versatile creative features.

So now let’s delve into the app’s best bits…