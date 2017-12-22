How to master: Android 8.0 Oreo

If you’re lucky enough to have the latest Android OS on your smartphone or tablet, it’s no good running up to people and shouting “I’VE GOT OREO!” First, they’ll think you’re deeply weird.

Secondly, actually having Oreo installed is far more beneficial once you actually know about all its great new features.That’s what these tips are all about.

We know Oreo boosts battery life, does fancy things with sound quality, and has all sorts of new APIs designed to make developers positively giddy. But we want to help you get more from Oreo right now.

So fire up your Android kit, and prepare to yell “THIS COOKIE WON’T CRUMBLE!” (Or is that also a bit of a strange thing to do?)