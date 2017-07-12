How to customise your iPhone

For most iPhone users, seeing Apple's iOS 11 preview at WWDC felt a bit like waking up too early on Christmas morning.

You know the presents are coming, but it's going to be an agonising wait until its final release this autumn (or sooner, if you're tempted by the public beta).

So what can you do to fine-tune your iPhone in the meantime? Quite a bit, actually. We've drawn up our favourites ways to customise an iPhone inside and out (without jailbreaking), starting with skins and paintjobs and finishing with software tweaks like custom icons.

Given that there'll be plenty of new toys to tinker with come the autumn (including a refined Control Centre, redesigned multitasking view, and macOS-style dock on iPad), now's the perfect time to get your iPhone prepped for iOS 11 morning. Here's how to get it looking more dapper than Don Draper after a day on Savile Row...