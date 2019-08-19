Hot to jot: 9 of the best pens for mightier writing

Still doing your daily doodles with a disposable from the supply cupboard? Those plastic pens might be fine for quick scribbles, but if scrawling’s a regular chore then your calloused digits deserve a nicer nib.

Don’t know a blotter from a jotter? Worry not: we’ve searched the proverbial stockroom to find nine of the best ballpoints, rollerballs and fountain pens you can stash in your pencil case.

From finely milled quills to click-tops that’ll be the envy of any boardroom, this selection of inky cylinders is sure to improve your penmanship. The crabby handwriting is on you, though.