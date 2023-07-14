Video games

Ever since video games were first cooked up, developers have been baking in hidden treats for hardcore gamers to uncover…

Gears Of War 3

(2011, Xbox 360) When a Lancer rifle doesn’t quite cut the mustard you need the Cluckshot, the hidden chicken-firing boom-shot. You’ll need to be playing on ‘insane difficulty’ and take down a pirate chicken flying in a pimped ammo crate to get it.

Adventure

(1979, Atari VCS 2600) This blocky hit popularised the idea of easter eggs in games. In a two-fingered salute to Atari’s no-credits policy, a secret room revealed the programmer’s name. By the time Warren Robinett’s bosses saw it, it was too late.

Dead Space

Play

(2008, X360, PS3, PC; 2023, Xbox Series, PS5, PC) The remake of survival horror game Dead Space, in which you use cutting tools to battle biological monstrosities aboard a doomed mining spaceship, kept the chapter names from the 2008 original. This is important, as they spell out a (spoileriffic) message about lead character Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole.

She talks to Isaac thorughout the game, but eagle-eyed gamers sensitive to an acrostic would have seen immediately that something was up. The first letters of the game’s chapter headings let you know that ‘Nicole is dead’.

Democart

(1977, Fairchild Channel F) This demo was supposed to help sell the world’s first cartridge-based console, but programmer Michael Glass created a secret mode that displayed his name so he could activate it on shop display models.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

(2011, X360/PS3/PC) Skyrim‘s full of secrets, but few top the headless horseman who gallops around at night. Follow him to get your mitts on magic armour and weapons; just don’t expect chit-chat from the headless chap.