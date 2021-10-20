Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: which smartphone should you buy?

For a long time, Google’s Pixel phones featured 12MP camera sensors. But while Apple continues to do the dozen with the iPhone 13 Pro, the Pixel 6 Pro finally takes the leap to bigger numbers: the main sensor weighs in at 50MP, with a 12MP ultra wide and a 48MP telephoto to back it up.

But as we’ve seen many times, megapixels are just one aspect of the photography story. Software smarts and sensor size also have key parts to play in imaging performance. Only once we’ve had chance to fully test the Pixel 6 Pro’s cameras will we know what difference the extra resolution makes.

What we do know is that the iPhone 13 Pro (and Pro Max) features the best camera array ever seen on an Apple device. Like the Pixel 6 Pro, there’s a standard wide-angle sensor, plus a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide. In our testing, all three produced superb results, with outstanding low-light performance in particular (thanks to sizeable pixels).

On paper, the Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro can go tit for tat when it comes to snapping. Resolution aside, the Pixel 6 Pro’s main sensor is marginally larger at 1/1.3in (versus 1/1.65in). Google reckons it can capture up to 150% more light than the Pixel 5, which bodes well for night owls.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s ultra wide captures a slightly narrower field of view than the iPhone 13 Pro’s equivalent (114 degrees against 120), while the two are pretty evenly matched on zoom: Google’s good for 4x optical zoom (with up to 20x available digitally with Super Res), while Apple offers an optical range of 6x (3x in, 2x out) plus 15x digitally.

It’s a similarly even score for selfies. The Pixel 6 Pro features an 11.1MP front camera with a wide 94-degree field of view. The iPhone 13 Pro’s TrueDepth equivalent features a 12MP sensor – although Apple doesn’t state its field of view, so Google might have the edge when it comes to group shots.

Both devices also feature optical and electronic image stabilisation, plus each can capture 4K footage at up to 60fps (although only Apple can deliver Dolby Vision support).

As you’d expect, both smartphones also feature their fair share of software tricks. New for the iPhone 13 Pro is a Cinematic setting for Hollywood focus effects and a Macro mode for close-ups, while the Pixel 6 Pro benefits from Face Unblur for rescuing fuzzy portraits, a Magic Eraser for removing unwanted elements and a Motion Mode for adding dynamism to your images. In short: both devices deliver plenty for photographers. Which one is right for you could depend on what and how you like to shoot.