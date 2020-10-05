Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 11: the weigh-in

Ever since the first Pixel, it’s been clear that Google is trying to recreate Apple’s smashing success with the iPhone, seamlessly pairing hardware and software into a brilliant smartphone experience.

Google arguably hasn’t done the complete quite as well as Apple just yet, despite consistently amazing cameras and the ever-excellent Android OS itself. However, the Pixel 5 is a different kind of package, trimming down on processing power to deliver a more affordable phone with flagship perks still in tow.

Apple’s iPhone 11 doesn’t skimp on power, meanwhile, but does cut down on a couple of specs compared to the pricier iPhone 11 Pro to achieve a more palatable price point. Put head to head, which of these handsets is your better bet? Here’s what we think now that we’ve seen the soon-to-release Pixel 5.