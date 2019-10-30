Google Pixel 4 XL vs Huawei P30 Pro: Which is best?

With every Pixel, Google has packed in industry-best software and A.I. smarts to do more than phones that pack in additional hardware. The Pixel 4 line is the first to put a second back camera on the back, amazingly – and it only makes the experience even better by giving you a 16-megapixel telephoto zoom lens to augment the standard 12MP camera.

Still, it's software that gives Google its advantages over much of the flagship pack. Algorithms help turn out oft-brilliant results, plus the nighttime Night Sight mode is even better than before, astrophotography lets you grab starry shots with long exposures, and the interface cleverly packs in active exposure controls.

Huawei's P30 Pro doesn't hit all of those same marks, but it hits one that Google can't touch: 10x hybrid zoom via a mix of a periscope lens and digital smarts. It's like nothing you've seen on a Google, Apple, or Samsung before, and the results are honestly fantastic.

Elsewhere, the P30 Pro takes strong everyday shots and decent nighttime images. We'd give the Pixel 4 XL a slight nod on point-and-snap photos, but the P30 Pro's zoom perk is unmatched here. We have to split the verdict here.

Verdict: Draw