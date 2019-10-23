Google Pixel 4 vs Apple iPhone 11: Which is best?

The iPhone 11 has the more immersive screen on the front, thanks to the minimal bezel – well, except for Apple's big, trademark notch. Still, we've never minded it. Google opts for a big chunk of bezel on the top, but that's to house its Soli radar sensor, which enables the Motion Sense gestures. We called the Pixel 4's design "boringcore," so... we weren't all that thrilled by it.

On the back, you might be surprised how similar these phones are now. Google has ditched its two-tone glass design and expanded its camera module out to a dual-camera rounded square… which is exactly what the iPhone 11 has.

The colours vary, however: you can get the iPhone 11 in white, black, yellow, green, purple, and (Product)RED. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 comes in black, white… and orange. It's a really bold orange, too, and it's called "Oh So Orange." It's dreamy.

Verdict: Apple iPhone 11