Google Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3: What's the difference?

Google's Pixel phones have never been particularly affordable right out of the gate – not until now, at least.

With the Pixel 3a, Google is finally getting hip to the idea that not everyone wants to spend big for an ultra-premium flagship phone. The Pixel 3a has familiar styling and near-stock Android Pie onboard, along with some other familiar specs – but it trims down the processor speed and cuts a couple features in search of a much more palatable price.

What's the same and how much are you losing by picking the Pixel 3a over the standard Pixel 3? Here's how the two phones compare.