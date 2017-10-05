Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: the weigh-in

Neither of these smart speakers is designed to play room-filling music.

Both will happily play tunes, and on our first listen the Home Mini had the slight edge in sound quality. But their main purpose is being your voice-controlled hub for other speakers.

So how do you decide between them? It depends both on the speakers you already have and which streaming service is your bag.

Naturally, if you mainly use Google Play Music or Amazon Prime Music, then the respective companies’ speakers are your only options. Neither of them supports Apple Music.

Which brings us to Spotify. Both the Echo Dot and Home Mini support Stuff’s favourite streaming service, but this is where your setup comes in.

Got a few Sonos speakers dotted around the house? Only the Echo Dot will be able to voice control Spotify them (from later this year). Unlike the Home Mini, the Dot also has an aux port, so you can hook it up to an old speaker and play Spotify through that too.

What the Echo family can’t yet do is handle multi-room Spotify around other Echo devices or speakers in your house. This is apparently coming soon, but the Home Mini wins out here – if you have a £30 Chromecast Audio or other Cast-enabled speakers, it’ll give you voice control of house-wide Spotify streaming.

In short, the Echo Dot is the more versatile music controller out of the box, but the Home Mini’s Chromecast compatibility gives it better multi-room Spotify powers if you’re willing to shell out a few extra quid.

Winner: Draw. If you want to add voice control to your Sonos system or a single existing speaker via line-in, the Echo Dot is best. But if it’s multi-room Spotify across a load of old speakers or Home devices you’re after, then a combination of ChromeCast Audios and a Home Mini could be a better choice.