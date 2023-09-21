Getting the most out of your Amazon Prime Video subscription

Do you happen to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription? If you do, you’re in for a treat! Amazon Prime Video provides an extensive collection of TV shows and movies you can stream on your mobile device, smart TV, game console, or any other device you choose.

However, are you aware of how to get the most from your subscription? By following our simple guide, you can unlock the full potential of Amazon Prime Video.

What is Amazon Prime Video, and how does it work?

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming video service that offers subscribers a wide range of movies and TV shows. It’s a part of Amazon Prime, a subscription service that provides various benefits, including free two- or one-day shipping, access to music streaming, and more.

With Amazon Prime Video, you can enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows, including original content from Amazon Studios. The platform lets you watch your favorite content on multiple devices, including smartphones like iPhone and Android, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

You only need an Amazon Prime subscription to start using Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Prime and download the Prime Video app on your device. Once the app is installed, you can browse through the extensive content library, choose what you want to watch, and start streaming instantly.

With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, Amazon Prime Video makes it easy to find and watch your favourite movies and TV shows. You can search for specific titles, browse by genre, or explore curated collections and recommendations based on your viewing history.

Mastering the Amazon Prime Video user Interface

The user interface is your gateway to the world of streaming video on Amazon Prime Video, and mastering it will significantly enhance your viewing experience. When you open the Prime Video app, you’ll be greeted with a clean and intuitive interface that makes navigating through the vast content library easy.

One of the critical features of the user interface is the homepage, which showcases a variety of content recommendations based on your viewing history. You’ll find a mix of popular movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals, making it easier than ever to discover new favourites.

To browse different genres or specific categories, click on the menu button at the top left corner of the app. From there, you can explore options like “Movies,” “TV shows,” “Kids,” and more. This makes it easy to find content tailored to your preferences or to search for specific titles.

The user interface also offers a range of features to enhance your streaming experience. For example, you can create personalized watchlists to save movies and TV shows for later, ensuring you never miss out on must-watch content. The user interface provides easy access to subtitles, closed captions, and audio descriptions, allowing for a fully inclusive viewing experience.

Tips and tricks for finding the best deals and discounts

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Who doesn’t love a good deal or discount? You can use a few tips and tricks to find the best deals and make the most of your subscription. First, watch for special promotions and discounts that Amazon offers. These can include discounted subscription rates or free trials, allowing you to explore all Prime Video shows without breaking the bank.

Also, check out the “Deals” section on the Prime Video app. It’s available on the App Store and through Google Play. Here, you’ll find a curated selection of video content available to stream for free or at a reduced price. Finally, consider bundling your Amazon Prime Video subscription with other services.

Amazon offers package deals that include Prime Video, music streaming, and other perks at a discounted rate. And don’t forget always to check out the deals during Amazon Prime Day.

Understanding the different membership options

Understanding the different membership options available with or for Amazon Prime Video is essential to get the most out of your subscription.

Let’s take a closer look at the various membership options available:

Amazon Prime Video: This basic plan provides access to the entire content library of movies and TV shows. You can stream on up to three devices at the same time. However, you won’t receive other Amazon Prime benefits like one-day delivery and same-day delivery on eligible orders. ($8.99/£5.99 per month)

Amazon Prime: This plan includes all the benefits of Amazon Prime, including Amazon Prime Video. You also get free two-day shipping, access to music streaming, and more. Benefits vary by region. Amazon Prime is $139/£95 per year when paid annually or $14.99/£8.99 per month when paid monthly.

Other options

Amazon Prime + Amazon Music Unlimited: This plan includes all the benefits of Amazon Prime plus access to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives you access to millions of songs and playlists. Prime members can access Amazon Music Unlimited for another $9.99 per month. Non-Prime customers pay $10.99/month. In the U.K., Amazon Music Unlimited adds £8.99 per month for Amazon Prime customers and £10.99 per month for non-members.

Amazon Prime Video + Amazon Prime + Amazon Music Unlimited + Amazon Fresh: This combination plan includes all the benefits of Amazon Prime plus access to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Fresh, which provides grocery delivery to your doorstep. Amazon Fresh charges Amazon Prime members between $3.95 and $9.95 per delivery, depending on the order size. Non-members pay $7.95 to $13.95. Free shipping is available on orders of more than $150 to Prime members. Amazon Fresh delivery prices in the U.K. vary by region and size of the order.

You can choose the plan that best suits your needs and preferences by understanding the various membership options.

Amazon Prime Video is a fantastic streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows. You can get the most out of your subscription by mastering the user interface, navigating and searching for content, and understanding the membership levels. So start streaming.

Bryan M. Wolfe About Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including iMore, TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education.