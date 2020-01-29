The Futurist: The Invisible Wearables

As a futurist I’m au fait with the fabled ‘singularity’ – the point at which humans and technology merge.

This is estimated to happen in or around the year 2045… but I’m fairly certain people aren’t going to be thrilled at having computer chips implanted surgically into their brains so they can plug into the power of AI in the cloud, or have swarms of nanobots racing around their blood carrying out routine body maintenance – even though I’ve already seen both of these things.

So before tech is placed inside us, wearables will continue to place tech upon us. And there are plenty of developments on the way.