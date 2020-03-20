The Futurist: Clothes Encounters

It seems everything today has to be ‘smart’, from the cities around you to the devices in your pockets (or manbag, if that’s how you choose to live your life).

Clothes are no exception, especially when it comes to big sportswear brands like Under Armour – who are ploughing significant sums into R&D with wonder-textiles.

Well, what would big business do if they weren’t finding new and innovative ways to nab your data, in this case by tracking your every sweaty move as you crawl and inch your way around a Tough Mudder course?