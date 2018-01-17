Fit parade: the 11 best tips and tricks for your new Fitbit

We’ve been using Fitbits since 2009 – amazingly, they've been around almost as long as iPhones.

Their world has changed a lot since those days. Fitbit is no longer just a way to get you off your backside by obsessing over your step count (although they're pretty good for that too).

It’s a whole lifestyle platform that can get you to retrain your brain to think, and be, more healthy in all sorts of ways. Here are the tips and tricks you’ll need to get the most out of your Fitbit tracker, and the great software platform that brings them together.