The first 8 things you should do with your iPad Pro (2020)

Yeah, sorry, but to really get the most from your iPad Pro, grab this little lot as well:

Magic Keyboard (from £299): It costs as much as an entry-level iPad and feels like a brick in your bag, but, wow, the Magic Keyboard is lovely to use. The dinky trackpad is responsive and works with the full range of iPadOS gestures; and switching your iPad between tablet and ‘laptop’ is a breeze.

Apple Pencil (£119): The ‘styluses’ at the end of your arms are a bit sausage-like for precision work. With Apple Pencil, you can be an artist. You’ll need the second-gen one, though — and it’s 30 quid more than its predecessor. Still, the new Pencil’s flat edge means it won’t annoyingly roll off the table.

Sony DualShock 4 V2 (£49.99): We reckon the best iPad games are geared towards the platform. But if you want console-style thrills on your tablet, avoid virtual game controls and connect a real controller instead. Of those we’ve tried, the DualShock is easily the best bet for traditional gaming on an iPad.