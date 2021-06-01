Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021: 15 gadget gift ideas for less than £100

Embraces are back in Britain, which means you’re all good to give your old man a hug on 20 June, but if you'd rather just solve the problem with money here's our affordable Father's Day Gift Guide 2021 – additional affection optional.

From smart speakers to stylish sunnies, we’ve rounded up a batch of the very best Father’s Day gifts – all for under a ton.

Whether he’s a fitness fan, a Lego lover or a movie buff, the list below should make shopping for your pop a cinch. Simply pick a present, spend your pennies and prepare to bring it in. Or you know, just nod or share a handshake.