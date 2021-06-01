Features

Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021: 15 gadget gift ideas for less than £100

Make daddy, daddy cool
Embraces are back in Britain, which means you’re all good to give your old man a hug on 20 June, but if you'd rather just solve the problem with money here's our affordable Father's Day Gift Guide 2021 – additional affection optional.  

From smart speakers to stylish sunnies, we’ve rounded up a batch of the very best Father’s Day gifts – all for under a ton.

Whether he’s a fitness fan, a Lego lover or a movie buff, the list below should make shopping for your pop a cinch. Simply pick a present, spend your pennies and prepare to bring it in. Or you know, just nod or share a handshake. 

Huawei Band 6 (£60)

Whether your father’s a firm fitness fanatic or keen to shift some lockdown flab, Huawei’s latest wearable will help him track his way to better health.

Fronted by a vibrant and sizeable AMOLED display, the streamlined Band 6 does a stellar impression of a lightweight smartwatch. Its simple interface belies a suite of tracking features, including 96 workout modes, as well as all-day heart-rate, stress and SpO2 tracking – ideal if your dad loves data.

That’s all backed up by a battery that’s good for the best part of a fortnight, plus a smattering of smartphone connectivity options. All that’s missing is GPS – but who needs location information when you’re busy lobbing darts? Or flying kites. Or playing laser tag. All activities the Band 6 can log – and a standard circuit workout for your old man.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) (£35)

Waiting on your papa hand and foot is one way to show your love this Father’s Day. But for assistance that doesn’t stop when Sunday ends, give your dad the latest Echo Dot. 

Reborn as an orb, Alexa’s littlest home is no less smart: drop the dinky Dot in any room for voice-activated aid. Alexa can help with anything from timers and weather alerts to music streaming and smart home control. Set up Guard and she’ll even monitor your dad’s abode for the sound of smoke alarms or breaking glass when he’s out and about.

The spherical smart speaker isn’t the bassiest of balls, but its audio will still fill a room – and vocal clarity is impressive, making it perfect for podcasts, audiobooks and dropping in on other Echo devices. Father not on top of timekeeping? Opt for the Dot with a built-in clock.

Lego Darth Vader Helmet (£60)

Surprise admissions of paternity might seem like soap opera stuff, but Darth Vader’s immortal declaration is one etched in the memory of every Star Wars fan. 

Want to surprise your far, far away father on 20 June? You could change your name to Luke by deed poll. Or, for a present with less paperwork, try gifting him the headgear of the galaxy’s baddest dad.

More intimidating than any fabric face mask, the brick-built kit is designed to faithfully capture the contours and intricacies of Lord Vader’s cranial can in miniature. Thankfully, assembling the 834-piece collectible shouldn’t require the patience of a Jedi Master – and the finished lid will look a lot better on the mantelpiece than your dad’s cycle helmet.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 (£90)

Shopping for a snap-happy papi? Analogue and digital dads alike will appreciate the natty classic styling of Fujifilm’s latest instant camera.

Rocking a shell straight out of the Seventies, the Instax Mini 40 channels vintage vibes with a ’21 twist. Automatic exposure, fixed focus and permanent flash mean it’s super simple to shoot with: all your pop has to do is put his peeper to the portal and push the button. Or to snap a retro selfie, pull on the lens to activate close-up mode.

Pint-sized prints appear 90 seconds later, with all the deep contrast and grainy goodness any throwback photography fan could ask for. Pair the Instax Mini 40 with Fujifilm’s fresh Contact Sheet mini format film and your papa’s sure to feel like part of the razzi.

Wacaco Cuppamoka (£35)

Treating your dad to a cuppa down the café is a touching way to show him your love. Unless he’s a would-be barista, in which case no mug of joe will suffice unless it’s brewed with the hand-ground arabica he’s got stashed at home.

Give him the gift of portable pour-over coffee with this compact cup and dripper combo. Drop a paper filter into the integrated funnel, fill it with the best brown powder and just add hot water – then wait for the caffeinated good stuff to drip down into the stainless steel container below.

The resulting coffee will be kept hot for hours, courtesy of double-wall insulation, while a leak-proof lid ensures not a single drop of papa’s precious rocket fuel will be wasted.

