Drop everything and download: NHS COVID-19 app

While Finland has recently deployed a team of sniffer dogs in the fight against coronavirus, the UK government’s latest weapon won’t bark when it gets wind of a new carrier.

After its first attempt at a contact-tracing app crashed and burned, the new version is now ready to go and waiting for willing participants to download it to their phones.

Helsinki’s canine detectors have been shown to be nearly 100% accurate. Will this new app prove to be just as effective? There’s only one way to find out...